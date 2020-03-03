POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Thursday, March 12
Mt. Juliet health fair
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center is sponsoring a health fair from 8-11 a.m. Over 20 healthcare facilities and providers are participating, and the event is open to the public. Call 615-758-9114 with any questions.
Tuesday, March 17 — Thursday, March 19
Spring CASA Training
Training for court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers, who work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-443-2002 or email anordgren@wilsoncountycasa.org.
Saturday, March 21
Foster care and adoption training
Alternative Youth Services will host an informational meeting on foster care and adoption training from 1-4:30 p.m. at 1113 N. Castle Heights Ave. Suite E in Lebanon.
Vinyl Country at the Capitol Theatre
Janelle Arthur and Ryan Larkins will perform a selection of classic country hits at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, with tickets available for $20 and tables for $250. Arthur is a Wilson County resident known for finishing in the top five on American Idol season 12, and Larkins is a Nashville-based recording artist currently working on new music.
Tuesday, March 24
30th Annual Library Roast Fundraiser
The Wilson County Library Board will hold a roast for Leadership Wilson Executive Director Dorie Mitchell at 7 p.m. at Castle Heights Elementary School for its annual fundraising benefit. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. They can be purchased from Mitchell, a library board member or at any of Wilson County’s public libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event, and all proceeds will go toward public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.
Saturday, March 28
March Madness Cornhole Tourney
SW & Friends will host an inaugural March Madness Cornhole Tourney from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Tuckers Gap, on 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. All proceeds will benefit the Empower Me Center, which works to improve the lives of people with disabilities. Admission fees are $100 per team, which includes an event T-shirt, food and drinks. General admission tickets are available for $20 and include event entry, food and drinks. For more information or to register, visit www.swandfriends.org.
Foster care and adoption training
Alternative Youth Services will host an informational meeting on foster care and adoption training from 1-4:30 p.m. at 1113 N. Castle Heights Ave. Suite E in Lebanon.
Thursday, April 2
Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner
Wilson Books From Birth will host its Imagination Dinner, an annual fundraiser for the Imagination Library program, at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Exposition Center. A table of eight costs $250, and the event includes dinner, door prizes and auctions. This year’s theme is “Wacky Waiter,” and by reserving a table one can select a waiter for the evening. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586.
Monthly
Vietnam Veterans of America chapter meetings
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004, of Wilson County, meets on the first Monday of each month except August at the Ward Agriculture Center Veterans Building in Lebanon. Members begin arriving at 4 p.m., the meeting begins at 5 p.m. and a meal is served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615-477-8088.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center support programs
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center, located at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, offers the following support programs: a diabetes support group at 10:45 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, caregivers support group at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and grief support group at 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. All programs are open to the public. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615- 758-9114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.