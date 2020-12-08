EVENTS
Now — Sunday, Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. Attendees can also receive $5 off on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 8 if they donate at least three non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank at the ticket booth. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will meet at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city’s municipal government and meets on the second Tuesday of each month from September to May. For more information, contact Pam Denny at snoopy5481@aol.com.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
This year’s Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade, “Hometown Heroes,” will begin at 9 a.m. The parade route runs from the Mt. Juliet League off Lebanon Road to East Division Street off N. Mt. Juliet Road. For more information, call Mt. Juliet City Hall at 615-754-5742.
The Road to Grace Drive-thru Nativity
Grace Place, located at 4316 Central Pike in Hermitage, will host a drive-thru Nativity scene from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call Grace Place at 615-883-1326.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Pet-Friendly Santa Pics & Vendor Fair
Circle P Ranch, located at 563 E. Main St. in Mt. Juliet, will host a vendor fair with opportunties for family/pet photos with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Santa will be available until 2 p.m.) For more information, call Circle P Ranch at 615-943-7756.
An Unexpected Christmas
Round Lick Baptist Church, located at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown, will host a performance of An Unexpected Christmas, a fully-staged dramatic musical, from 2-3 p.m. For more information, call Round Lick Baptist Church at 615-237-0745.
