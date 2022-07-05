Calendar
Thursday
Alice in Wonderland
Centerstage Theatre Co. Productions is performing an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland at the June and Bill Heydel Performing Arts Center, located at 1 Cumberland Square in Lebanon. There are two remaining shows (July 7 and July 8) in total, with each show starting at 7 p.m. except for July 3 showing that starts at 2 p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School
Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1702 Sparta Pike in Lebanon, will hold a vacation bible school program from July 7-9.
The theme is “Jerusalem Marketplace: Where Jesus Walked to the Cross.” The program lasts from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on July 7 and 8. On July, 9, the hours are from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
July 23
Bocce Invitational
The Special Olympics of Tennessee Area 27 (Wilson/Trousdale counties) is hosting a bocce invitational at the Lebanon Bocce Courts, located at 404 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. To participate, contact Mary Lee Burkett by e-mailing burkettml@icloud.com.
Volleyball officials needed
The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming scholastic season, which runs from mid-August until mid-October.
Registration began on June 1.
Typical junior varsity/varsity doubleheaders pay $120.
Training is provided. Experience is preferred but not necessary.
Contact co-assigner Diana Chalfant by calling 615-568-5228.
or by e-mailing DianaChalfant@yahoo.com.
