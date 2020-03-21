POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Thursday, March 26 and Saturday, March 28
Joseph’s Storehouse food giveaways
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry — located at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon — will host a food giveaway for those who are elderly or disabled on Thursday and for the general public on Saturday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on both days. Due to coronavirus concerns, the building will be closed to the public. Attendees are asked to remain in their cars and will be lined up in order of arrival for volunteers to distribute food, beverages and paper goods.
