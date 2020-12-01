Calendar
Now — Sunday, Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. Attendees can also receive $5 off on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 8 if they donate at least three non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank at the ticket booth. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Sunday, Dec. 13
Audience of One’s “The Sound of Music”
Audience of One Productions’ ”The Sound of Music” will begin its run at the Capitol Theatre, located on 110 W. Main St., with a showing at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Watertown Christmas Parade
The Watertown Christmas Parade will take place at 3 p.m. on a route from Round Lick Baptist Church to Optix Watertown on East Main Street. Floats will gather at 2 p.m. for judging beforehand, and the city will hold its Christmas tree lighting on the square at 5 p.m. For more information, call Watertown City Hall at 615-237-3326.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center Indoor Yard Sale
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will host an indoor yard sale and Christmas shop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Household items and decor, Christmas gifts and decorations and gifts, crafts, books, clothing and more will be available. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Lebanon Christmas Parade
Lebanon’s Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the former Lebanon High School location on Harding Drive, and follow Park Avenue to East Main St. around the square before exiting to West Main St. and ending at Liberty State Bank and DT McCall & Sons. Concessions will be available at the staging area. This year’s theme is “A Blue Christmas,” celebrating hometown heroes. It was named after a countywide initiative presenting blue ribbons to local frontline workers. For more information, call the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and travel a route from Mt. Juliet League off Lebanon Road to East Division Street off North Mt. Juliet Road. This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes.” Parade staging will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m., followed by float judging at 10 a.m. Attendees will take a moment of silence in honor of Rowan Ace Frensley, who died in an accident at last year’s parade, at 10:45 a.m. before the route begins. For more information, call Mt. Juliet City Hall at 615-754-2552.
