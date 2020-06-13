POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, June 13
Wilson County GOP meeting
The Wilson County GOP will hold its June meeting at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist Church, located at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Guests include Tennessee Firearms Association Executive Director John Harris and State Sen. Mark Pody.
Sunday, June 14Spay-Ghetti Dinner
The annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner benefit for New Leash on Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Painturo’s Pizza, located at 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling New Leash on Life at 615-444-1144. They will be available for pickup at the event, and meals will be served to-go or curbside pickup only. There will also be a bake sale for dessert options, and meals include spaghetti, salad, bread and a drink.
Friday, June 19
Juneteenth Celebration Dinner
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its second annual Juneteenth Celebration Dinner at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University. A.C. Wharton, a Lebanon native and the former mayor of Memphis, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or from committee members, and the proceeds will benefit the Pickett Chapel Restoration Project. For more information, call 615-444-9487.
Saturday, June 27
Flex for a Cause
The Anderson Group is hosting Flex for a Cause, a car show benefit for muscular dystrophy research and support, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $20 donation per car, and trophies awarded at 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event also includes silent auctions, raffles, children’s entertainment, door prizes and more.
Monday, July 13
Leadership Wilson Reverse Raffle
Leadership Wilson will hold its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, following a dinner and meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and admit two people, and the last ticket drawn from the 300 available will win $10,000. In the event of any continued COVID-19 concerns or emergency guidelines, the event will be moved online. For more information, contact Cathy Sweeney at 615-443-2002.
