Calendar
Saturday
Salt Ministry Food Drive
The Wilson County Black History Committee Salt Ministry Food Drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Rock, located at 209 East Market St. in Lebanon (across from Pickett Chapel). Non-perishable food items and donations will be accepted. There will also be Christmas music and tours of Pickett Chapel from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 615-444-9487 or e-mail saltministry2015@gmail.com.
Christmas Cookie Challenge
The Jimmy Floyd Family Center will hold a Christmas Cookie Challenge at 511 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Individuals must register by Dec. 10 to enter. For more information or to register, call 615-453-4545, ext. 6104, or e-mail nteague@lebanontn.org.
Basketball tournament
The Jimmy Floyd Family Center will hold its first annual 4v4 basketball tournament and fundraiser at 511 North Castle Heights Ave at 11 a.m. Registration for the tournament is open now and costs $50 per team. All proceeds will go to Joesph’s Storehouse. For more information, call 615-453-4545, ext. 6104, or e-mail nteague@lebanontn.org.
Holiday workout sampler
The Jimmy Floyd Family Center will host a holiday workout sampler. Free workout classes will be offered to the public beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Blood drive
The Jimmy Floyd Family Center will host a blood drive at 511 North Castle Heights Ave. Everyone is encouraged to donate blood, and $10 per donor will be given to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry.
Monday
Community Band Christmas Concert
The Cedar Creek Community Band will have its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. in the Lebanon High School auditorium, located at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon. Admission is free to the public.
Ongoing
Lebanon Lions Club pecan sale
The Lebanon Lions Club is selling pecans as its largest annual fundraiser. One-pound bags are $12 for pecans, which include halves, pieces, dark chocolate or chocolate amaretto. Among the locations who help the Lions Club sell the pecans are Wilson Bank & Trust, Pinnacle Bank, Liberty State Bank, First Freedom Bank, F&M Bank, Southern Bank of Tennessee, Old Hickory Credit Union, Southeast Impressions, Wilson Farmers Co-Op, Winfrey’s Rone Jewelry, Salon Inspire, the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, Klean-Way Cleaners & Laundry, Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Wiggins Jewelry, Pugh’s Five Star Tire and Service. Proceeds from the sale go to sight conservation, which includes eye screening for children as well as glasses for children and adults who qualify.
