Saturday, June 26
Wilson County Conservative Republicans
The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist, 7104 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. The speaker will be Justin Owen of The Beacon Center of Tennessee with an update on the legislative session.
Wednesday, June 30
4-H Camp Traveling Road Show
This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. and Wilson County students from 4th to 8th grade welcome.
Monday, July 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting follows at 7 p.m. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
