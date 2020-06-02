POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Wednesday, June 3
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital blood drive
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors in June will be given a T-shirt, and 18 people who donate at least twice during the summer will be entered for a chance to win a medium Big Green Egg grill with accessories. Donors are asked to eat a good meal, drink water and avoid energy drinks beforehand. To schedule an appointment, contact bobmurray@bloodassurance.org or visit bloodassurance.org/VWCH.
Sunday, June 7
Driveby Food Drive
First Presbyterian Church and the Wilson County Community Help Center are hosting a drive to restock the WCCHC’s food pantry from noon to 4 p.m. at 304 W. Main St. in Lebanon. High priority items include pork and beans, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soups and meats, saltine crackers, cereal, beans and rice. Attendees are asked not to bring peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna, green beans and corn.
Goshen Cemetery Decoration Day
Goshen Cemetery, located on Goshen Road in Wilson County, will hold a decoration day at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend can mail donations for cemetery upkeep to the Goshen Cemetery Fund in care of Margaret Mitchell Tomlinson at 333 Center Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Conatser’s Cemetery decoration day
Conater’s Cemetery, located at 120 Davis Road in Lebanon, will hold a decoration day at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend can mail donations for cemetery upkeep to Larry Conatser at 1711 Blairmont Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Friday, June 19
Juneteenth Celebration Dinner
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its second annual Juneteenth Celebration Dinner at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University. A.C. Wharton, a Lebanon native and the former mayor of Memphis, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or from committee members, and the proceeds will benefit the Pickett Chapel Restoration Project. For more information, call 615-444-9487.
Saturday, June 27
Flex for a Cause
The Anderson Group is hosting Flex for a Cause, a car show benefit for muscular dystrophy research and support, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $20 donation per car, and trophies awarded at 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event also includes silent auctions, raffles, children’s entertainment, door prizes and more.
Monday, July 13
Leadership Wilson Reverse Raffle
Leadership Wilson will hold its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, following a dinner and meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and admit two people, and the last ticket drawn from the 300 available will win $10,000. In the event of any continued COVID-19 concerns or emergency guidelines, the event will be moved online. For more information, contact Cathy Sweeney at 615-443-2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.