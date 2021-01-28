Calendar
Thursday, Jan. 28 — Sunday, Jan. 31
Aqua Sport Marine Boat Show
Aqua Sport Marine, located at 6016 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, will host a boat show from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include vendors, food trucks, live music and giveaways each day. For more information, call Aqua Sport Marine at 615-444-2628.
Friday, Feb. 5 — Sunday, Feb. 7
Tennessee Boat and Fishing Expo
The Tennessee Boat and Fishing Expo will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes seminars from fishing professionals along with a variety of boat, tackle and lure vendors. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for military and seniors and free for children ages 12 and under. For more information, call the Farm Bureau Exposition Center at 615-450-3049.
Saturday, Feb. 6
CamoBoy Outdoors 5th Annual Predator Hunt
CamoBoy Outdoors will host its 5th annual Predator Hunt, a hunting competition begininning at daylight with final check-ins at 7 p.m. at Horse Thief Hollow Ranch in Watertown. Participants can register at the 204 Fitness Center on 204 Public Square in Watertown through 7 p.m. on Feb. 5. Entry fees are $50 per person or $100 for a team of two. Particpants can hunt anywhere in Tennessee, and points are awarded for each coyote or bobcat kill documented and brought to the check-in site. Prizes are available for winning individuals or teams, and all hunters must follow Tennessee state law. For more information or to register remotely, call Marc Larese at 615-479-1760.
