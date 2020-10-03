POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Oct. 3
47th Annual Gospel Music Fest
Fred VanHook will host the 47th annual Gospel Music Fest at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s Entertainment Pavilion, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include performances from several gospel artists, and Mimi’s Country Cookin’ will provide a food truck from 3:30-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and can contact VanHook at 615-477-2984 for more information.
Comedy Night at the Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a comedy night featuring Brian Bates, Ed Wiley and Jonnie W. at 7 p.m. Bates is a nationally touring standup comedian from Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1990. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Saturday, Oct. 3 — Sunday, Oct. 4
Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show
The Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show will take place at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. The event is a family-friendly showcase of exotic reptiles that also sells both pets and supplies. Admission is free after 1 p.m. for children 12 and under, military and first respnders, while general admission is $6. For more information, contact the Farm Bureau Exposition Center at 615-450-3049.
Monday, Oct. 5
Town Center Trail ribbon cutting
The city of Mt. Juliet will hold a ribbon cutting celebrating Town Center Trail’s opening at 10 a.m. in Eagle Park, located at 535 W. Division St. Overflow parking will be available at Cloyd’s Presbyterian Church, located at 595 W. Division St. For more information, call Matthew White at 615-754-2522.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Lebanon mayoral debate
Cumberland University, located at 1 Cumberland Square in Lebanon, will host a mayoral debate at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel. Candidates Bernie Ash, Rick Bell, Rob Cesternino and John DeMoor are scheduled to participate. The event is free and open to the public, but limited seating will be available because of social distancing guidelines. Residents can also livestream the debate. For more information, call Cumberland University at 615-444-2562.
Friday, Oct. 9
Encore Theatre Company’s “Veronica’s Room”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Veronica’s Room” with a showing at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings are scheduled for Oct. 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950 or visit encore -theatre-company.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15 — Friday, Oct. 16
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Days
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will host its Spaghetti Days fundraiser. Delivery and pickup options will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on both days, with an additional pickup window between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include spaghetti with meat sauce made from scratch, salad, bread and dessert. For tickets or more information, contact Valissa Saindon at 615-798-9114.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary’s 8th Annual Fish Fry
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary will host its 8th annual Rotary Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Entry is $15, and takeout will be available. All proceeds from the event will go toward local causes such as Sherry’s Run, Wilson Books from Birth, the Empower Me Center and scholarships for local students to attend Cumberland University. For more information, contact Lebanon Breakfast Rotary at lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
12th Annual Golf Challenge for Wilson County Habitat for Humanity
Hermitage Golf Course, located at 3939 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory, will host the 12th Annual Golf Challenge benefitting Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided, along with contests, awards and prizes. For more information, contact Wilson County Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway at 615-964-6594 or Hermitage Golf Course at 615-847-4001.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Wilson County Black History Committee celebrates 25 years
The Wilson County Black History Committee will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at the historic Pickett Chapel grounds, located at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon. Donations are $25. For more information, call 615-360-8279 or visit www.pickettchapel.org.
Monday, Nov. 2
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will meet at Shoney’s Restaurant on 814 S. Cumberland St. at 6 p.m. for a meal, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone who enjoys riding them is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Andrew and Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.