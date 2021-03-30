events
Saturday, April 3
Easter Egg Hunt
Lebanon First United Methodist will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. on the church grounds, 415 W Main St.
Show Me Reptile and Exotics
Presented by Show Me Snakes, this exotic reptile show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy.
Monday, April 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models.
For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at (615) 784-9772.
