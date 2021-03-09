Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Tuesday, March 9
City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group meet at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 South Cumberland Street. The group is comprised of, and limited to, those people who have retired from the City of Lebanon.
Saturday, March 13
Tennessee Bully Showdown
The American Bully Kennel Club Tennessee Bully Showdown will be held at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, at {span}945 E Baddour Pkwy. {/span}from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Admission is $20 per adult. Kids under 12 enter free.
Saturday, March 27
Spring Thaw Bike Show
The 18th Annual Spring Thaw Bike Show starts at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 per person. Kids under 12 are free.
Monday, April 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at (615) 784-9772
