Saturday, May 22
Native Plant Sale
The Friends of Cedars of Lebanon Park will hold its 2021 Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Assembly Hall in the park.
The event is rain or shine.
For more information, call 615-714-1292.
Sunday, May 23
Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
Jones Hill Cemetery will hold a decoration day service, 584 Old Statesville Road, Watertown, at 2:30 p.m.
No tent will be provided due to social distancing guidelines. Donations can be made at any Wilson County Bank and Trust or mail to Emily Nix, 305 Cornwell Ave., Watertown.
Wednesday, May 26
Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon
The Leadership Wilson program will host a luncheon for alumni and guests at the Tuckers Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Road, Lebanon. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $25.
Thursday, May 27
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Michael Vance Trio will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilson County Industrial Development Board
The Wilson County Industrial Development Board will meet in the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon at 4 p.m.
