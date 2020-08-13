POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Friday, Aug. 14
Centerstage Theatre Company’s “Soul of Broadway”
Centerstage Theatre Company will livestream a production of “Soul of Broadway,” a revue celebrating African American musicals, via YouTube at 7 p.m. Viewers will have the option to make digital donations to benefit Centerstage during the performance. For more information, call Centerstage Theatre Company at 615-547-3697.
Encore Theatre Company’s “Hanzel & Gretle”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Hanzel & Gretle” at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings will be held on Aug. 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote exhibit
The Fite Fessenden House, the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Historic Lebanon will host an exhibit commemorating women’s right to vote from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 236 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote is a pop-up exhibit from the National Archives. The event is being held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Refreshments will be served and musical selections from that time period will be performed. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear mask.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Round Lick Baptist Church food pantry
Round Lick Baptist Church, located at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown, will hold a regularly scheduled food pantry from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The church hosts the event twice a month, on the first and third Wednesdays.
Friday, Aug. 21
Youth Theatre Talent Show
Centerstage Theatre Company will present its “Youth Theatre Talent Show” at 7 p.m. via YouTube. The livestream will feature performances from 12 area young adults ranging from singing to playing instruments and delivering monologues. For more information, call Centerstage Theatre Company at 615-547-3697.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Alexandria UMC Open Pantry
Alexandria United Methodist Church, located at 204 Church St. in Alexandria, will give out items from its food pantry from 9-11 a.m. Watertown residents are among those eligible for service, and returning clients are asked to bring back their boxes. For more information, call the church at 615-683-8159.
Friday, Aug. 28
Donnie Baker comedy show for Rae of Hope Foundation
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a dinner/silent auction/comedy show featuring Donnie Baker and Sweetn3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Rae of Hope Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families with children battling cancer. For more information, contact the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Friends Trivia and TV Night
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a “Friends” trivia night at 5:30 p.m. Three episodes of the series will also be screened during the event. For more information, contact the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Early registration is now open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun, with price discounts until July 31. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants will be available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
