Thursday, Oct. 15 — Friday, Oct. 16
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Days
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will host its Spaghetti Days fundraiser. Delivery and pickup options will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on both days, with an additional pickup window between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include spaghetti with meat sauce made from scratch, salad, bread and dessert. For tickets or more information, contact Valissa Saindon at 615-798-9114.
Friday, Oct. 16
Healing Broken Vessels Lunch Plate Fundraiser
Healing Broken Vessels, a nonprofit organization focused on helping disadvantaged women in Wilson County, will hold its annual Lunch Plate Fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Lebanon, located on 415 W. Main St. Meals are $10 and options include Jamaican jerk chicken, fish, spaghetti plates, white beans, slaw, hush puppies, a drink and dessert. For more information, call Healing Broken Vessels at 615-335-0074 or First United Methodist Church at 615-444-3315.
Encore Theatre Company’s “Veronica’s Room”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will continue its run of “Veronica’s Room” with a showing at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings are scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950 or visit encore- theatre-company.org.
Friday, Oct. 16 — Saturday, Oct. 17
Ghosts in the Grove
Fiddlers Grove Historic Village will hold its 10th annual Ghosts in the Grove fundraiser at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, with tours beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17. The event includes ghost stories, the Street of Horrors and appearances from a team of Ghostbusters and Scufflemoss the forest troll. Ticket prices for attendees ages 6-16 are $5 for one day and $8 for two days, and ticket prices for attendees ages 17 and up are $10 for one day and $15 for two days. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Fiddlers Grove at 615-547-6111.
