Friday, Sept. 18 — Saturday, Sept. 19
15th Annual Redneck Rumble
The 15th Annual Redneck Rumble Car Show and Swap Meet will take place at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Setup opens at 7 a.m. on both days, with the show beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, call Tommy “Scooter” Williams at 615-364-1828.
Friday, Sept. 18 — Sunday, Sept. 20
Encore Theatre Company’s “Bell, Book and Candle”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will close out its run of “Bell, Book and Candle.” Friday and Saturday’s showings begin at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s showing begins at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Saturday, Sept. 19
CANCELLED: Lebanon National Guard Armory pancake breakfast fundraiser
The Lebanon National Guard Armory, located at 1010 Leeville Pike, will host a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004, and all proceeds will benefit veterans in Wilson County. Donations are $3 for children under 12, $5 for attendees 12 and older and free for children 5 and younger. For more information or to place a takeout order, call 615-289-5572.
7th Annual Jere’s Ride
The Empower Me Center will host the 7th Annual Jere’s Ride as a virtual event, with the proceeds going toward its Miracle League Field. Registration is available online for $25 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeQTpjqigO uI3ke 3cKGtdz-NmHAKzz3EVkG Tn0fo0c9ygZlKA/viewform and includes an event T-shirt. Participants can choose any location to bike in. For more information, call the Empower Me Center at 615-453-4005.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Voter registration drive
Pickett Chapel, located at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon, will host a community voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 615-202-6425.
Harry Potter Trivia and Movie Night
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a Harry Potter Trivia and Movie Night in partnership with Braniac Trivia League. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by trivia at 6:30 p.m. and a screening of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at 8:00 p.m. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014
Saturday, Oct. 3
47th Annual Gospel Music Fest
Fred VanHook will host the 47th annual Gospel Music Fest at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s Entertainment Pavilion, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include performances from several gospel artists, and Mimi’s Country Cookin’ will provide a food truck from 3:30-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and can contact VanHook at 615-477-2984 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary’s 8th Annual Fish Fry
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary will host its 8th annual Rotary Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Entry is $15, and takeout will be available. All proceeds from the event will go toward local causes such as Sherry’s Run, Wilson Books from Birth, the Empower Me Center and scholarships for local students to attend Cumberland University. For more information, contact Lebanon Breakfast Rotary at lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
12th Annual Golf Challenge for Wilson County Habitat for Humanity
Hermitage Golf Course, located at 3939 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory, will host the 12th Annual Golf Challenge benefitting Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided, along with contests, awards and prizes. For more information, contact Wilson County Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway at 615-964-6594 or Hermitage Golf Course at 615-847-4001.
