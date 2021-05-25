Calendar
Wednesday, May 26
Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon
The Leadership Wilson program will host a luncheon for alumni and guests at the Tuckers Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Road, Lebanon. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $25.
Thursday, May 27
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Michael Vance Trio will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A Night Out — New Leash on Life
A Night Out for New Leash on Life will be held at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon from 6-8 p.m. The night of fun includes a live auction, door prizes and a cocktail hour. One of the items for action is a guitar signed by Toby Keith. General admission tickets at $15. VIP tickets at $50.
