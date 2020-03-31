POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
WeeklyVanderbilt Wilson County Hospital blood drive
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at 1411 W. Baddour Parkway. The drive began on Wednesday and is expected to continue through April 8.
