POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Friends Trivia and TV Night
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a “Friends” trivia night at 5:30 p.m. Three episodes of the series will also be screened during the event. For more information, contact the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Wednesday, Sept.2
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
Blood Assurance will host a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, located at 1411 W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and receive either a T-shirt or beach towel, and can also enter for a chance to receive a Big Green Egg. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can contact Bob Murray at bobmurray@bloodassurance.org or register online at bloodassurance.org/VWCH9.02.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m.
The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Friday, Sept. 11
Encore Theatre Company’s ‘Bell, Book and Candle’
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Bell, Book and Candle” at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings are scheduled for Sept. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants are available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.