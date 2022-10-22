Today
Bark in the Park
Bark in the Park
New Leash on Life is hosting the 22nd annual Bark in the Park event at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Southern Gospel singing
The Wilson County Black History Committee is hosting a southern gospel singing event at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, located at 415 Main St. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Baby shower
The Wilson County Health Department is hosting an educational event for pregnant and postpartum families at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Mill at Christmas
For two days, the Mill at Lebanon, located at 300 North Maple St., will be hosting a Christmas event consisting of thousands of holiday gift ideas. Friday night features a VIP sip and shop pre-shopping event from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Saturday features an all-day shopping event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with free admission.
Fall yard sale
The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center is hosting a fall yard sale at its facility, located at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Morrison and Friends Invitational
The Morrison and Friends Invitational is a golf tournament at the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club, located at 550 Johnny Cash Blvd. in Hendersonville. The tournament starts at noon. The event benefits the Empower Me Center of Lebanon.
