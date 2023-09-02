Saturday
Sherry’s Run 5K
The annual 5K event benefiting Sherry’s Hope starts at 623 West Main St. in Lebanon at 8 a.m.
Road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.
TRW/UAW Local Retiree Picnic
Local TRW/UAW retirees and their spouses are invited to attend a TRW/UAW local retiree picnic at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
Sept. 17
Empower Me party on the property
The Empower Me Center will host its first annual party on the property event from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 1160 Hartmann Dr. in Lebanon. The event is free to the public and will include a play area, live music, property tours and food trucks.
Sept. 23
Mt. Juliet High School class of 1983 reunion
The Mt. Juliet High School class of 1983 will hold its 40-year reunion from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Circle P Ranch, located at 563 Main St. in Mt. Juliet. Admission is $40 for a single person or $75 for a couple. To RSVP, send admission fee via Venmo to @DTHOLLEY.
Harvest Heritage Dinner Celebration
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host the 10th annual Harvest Heritage Dinner Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 West Main St. in Lebanon.
Seats at the dinner are $75, and tables are $550. Ticket purchases can be made through the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
The event will benefit the Pickett Chapel restoration project.
Sept. 24
Farm to table dinner
Historic Lebanon will host a farm to table dinner in Lebanon’s Main Street District on North College Street. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the al fresco dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $150 per guest, and can be purchased on historiclebanon.com.
