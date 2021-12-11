Calendar
Today
Mt. Juliet
Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Little League Park, located at 10835 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, and continues to the clock tower on Division Street. The theme is “A Patriotic Christmas. “ A moment of silence honoring the memory of Rowan Ace Frensley will be held at 10:45 a.m.
Reptile show
Show Me Snakes is hosting a reptile show at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, beginning at 9 a.m. A Reptiles After Dark event will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Then, on Sunday, the event is open from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Lebanon High
School holiday concert
The 2021 Lebanon High School Holiday Concert starts at 3 p.m. at Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd. The concert features the LHS bands and choir.
Monday, Dec. 13
Holiday concert
The Cedar Creek Community Band will hold its annual Christmas holiday concert in the Lebanon High School auditorium — located at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon — at 7 p.m.
Admission is free. For additional information, email Mrssgrossman@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will located in the front parking lot of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, located at 1411 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, for a blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled. For more information, call the hospital at 615-443-6252.
The city of Lebanon
retirees meeting
The city of Lebanon retirees group will hold its next meeting at Shoney’s, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon, at 9 a.m. The group is comprised of, and limited to, those people who have retired from municipal government in Lebanon. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be at Shoney’s, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting follows at 7 p.m. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Ongoing
Mt. Juliet/West Wilson
Lions Club pecan sale
The Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club will begin its annual nut sale fundraiser with in-person sales beginning upon arrival of the shipment from Georgia.
The greatest variety will be in front of Mt. Juliet’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store — located at 300 Pleasant Grove Road, suite 200, in Mt. Juliet — on the weekends.
One-pound bags are $12 for pecans and $10 for non-pecans. For more information, contact Ken Thomas by calling 615-470-5252 or by e-mailing kennethlorin@gmail.com.
