POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Ongoing
Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair
The Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair continues its run through Aug. 21 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. For more information, go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Friday, Aug. 20
“Steel Magnolias”
The acclaimed production “Steel Magnolias” will be presented over several nights by Playhouse 615, 11920 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. The play will run with Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows through Sept. 5. The production company requests audience members wear a mask.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Wilson County Black History Committee
The Wilson County Black History Committee will honor the legacy of Pickett Chapel, 209 E. Market St., Lebanon with a special program, presentation and open house, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Wilson County Action Council
The Wilson County Action Council will host a virtual interest meeting with TN Advocates of Planned Parenthood from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. This will be the first meeting of its kind. Attendees must register to receive the zoom link. Visit https://www.weareplanned parenthoodaction.org/a/wilson-county-interest-meeting for more details.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk
The 18th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. beginning at the Wilson Bank and Trust located at 623 W. Main St., Lebanon. For more info, visit https://www.sherrysrun.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Pooch Pool Party
New Leash on Life will host the Pooch Pool Party at the Nashville Shores Waterpark, 4001 Bell Road, Hermitage, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.