Saturday, Aug. 8
The Amazing Race Mt. Juliet
Grace and Glory will host the seventh annual Amazing Race Mt. Juliet to benefit the Benevolence School in Haiti from 2-5 p.m. The event is a family-friendly scavenger hunt designed with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, and will take place across Mt. Juliet. Teams can include anywhere from two to six people, with a $100 registration fee for each team. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-7th-annual-mt-juliet-amazing-race-tickets-108804166190.
Monday, Aug. 10
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital blood drive
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital and Blood Assurance will hold a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at 1411 W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Donors can schedule appointments at bloodassurance.org/VWCH or by emailing bobmurray@bloodassurance.org. Donors are asked to eat a good meal with additional water beforehand and avoid energy drinks.
Friday, Aug. 14
Centerstage Theatre Company’s “Soul of Broadway”
Centerstage Theatre Company will livestream a production of “Soul of Broadway,” a revue celebrating African American musicals, via YouTube at 7 p.m. Viewers will have the option to make digital donations to benefit Centerstage during the performance. For more information, call Centerstage Theatre Company at 615-547-3697.
Encore Theatre Company’s “Hanzel & Gretle”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Hanzel & Gretle” at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings will be held on Aug. 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote exhibit
The Fite Fessenden House, the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Historic Lebanon will host an exhibit commemorating women’s right to vote from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 236 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote is a pop-up exhibit from the National Archives. The event is being held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Refreshments will be served and musical selections from that time period will be performed. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear mask.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Early registration is now open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun, with price discounts until July 31. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants will be available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
