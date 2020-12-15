POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Now — Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. Attendees can also receive $5 off on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 8 if they donate at least three non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank at the ticket booth. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Sports Village Fitness Blood Drive
Sports Village Fitness, located at 1735 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a community blood drive in partnership with Blood Assurance from 3-7 p.m. Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/SportsVillageFitness or by contacting Bob Murray at bobmurray@bloodassurance.org. Donors will receive a fleece blanket and be entered for a chance to receive prizes including $400 in gift cards and a stocking stuffed with lottery tickets.
Monday, Jan. 4
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will hold its next monthly meeting at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to motorcycle riders with all makes and models. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
