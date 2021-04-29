POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Thursday, April 29
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The monthly meeting of the General Robert H. Hatton Camp #723 Sons of Confederate Veterans will be held at 7 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, 511 N Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon.
Imagination Dinner
The Imagination Dinner benefitting Wilson County Books from Birth will hold a virtual event hosted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Register as a table sponsor by visiting, https://wilsonbooksfrombirth.com/.
Friday, April 30
Small Business Resolution
State Senator Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and State Representative Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon) will present a small business resolution at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, {span}149 Public Square, Lebanon.
Saturday, May 1
Magic Mayhem
Two Magic the Gathering tournaments will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, beginning at 11 a.m. To register, visit www.gamingunplugged.com/events.
R.K. Lebanon Gun Show
The two-day R.K. Lebanon Gun Show starts Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. Saturday’s event lasts until 5 p.m. Sunday’s event lasts until 4 p.m. Admissions is $12. To buy tickets visit, https://rkshows.com.
Monday, May 3
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. For more information, call ( 615) 784-9772.
Friday, May 7
Cedar Recovery Lunch and Learn
Cedar Recovery Center of Middle Tennessee will be hosting the event at the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature multiple guest speakers and starts at noon.
Saturday, May 15
Community clean-up day
The Let Lebanon Shine community clean up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon. If you are interested, email your name and phone number with the subject line, “Let Lebanon Shine,” to Debbie Jessen at debbiej@lebanontn.org.
