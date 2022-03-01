Saturday
Book Bike Story Time
The Veloteer Bicycle Blue will host Book Bike Story Time at Eagle Park, located at 535 West Division St. in Mt. Juliet, at 9 a.m. Helmets are required. Admission is free. For registration and updates, visit veloteers.org.
Weed Wrangle volunteer day
The Cedars of Lebanon State Park will have a volunteer day at the park to battle exotic invasive species so that native species can thrive. Glove and appropriate outdoor attire should be worn. Event can honor all Tennessee Promise hours.
Monday
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be held at Shoney’s, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon.
Dining starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m.
Call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
April 9
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center reverse raffle
The Exchange Club of West Wilson County is hosting a virtual reverse raffle with a $5,000 grand prize at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, located at 2034 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are available for purchase at the senior center. In addition to the raffle (which begins at 6 p.m.), from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Blowin’ Smoke Food Truck will be parked at the senior center.
Ongoing
Service project to benefit special-needs students
The Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America is collecting items for special-needs students.
Items needed include: educational games or card games, baby wipes, snacks (such as chocolate and butterscotch pudding), goldfish, baking pots and pans, do-a-dot markers, skinny dry erase markers, laundry detergent, sugar packets for coffee (sugar/Splenda/Equal), individual creamers for coffee, Mountain Dew bottles (20-ounce bottles preferred), and Crayola markers.
Items can be dropped off at Watertown High in care of Cameron Jennings, Lucas Miller or Wally Luckeydoo. Items can also be ordered and delivered to Watertown High School at 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown, Tennessee, 37184.
All items will be used in special-needs classes.
Women’s suffrage exhibit
“To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote” is a traveling exhibition that will be on display at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, through March 9.
