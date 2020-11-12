Calendar
Thursday, Nov. 12
Paint WilCo mural unveiling
The Wilson County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and the Wilson County Murals Committee will host an unveiling for the seventh piece in the Paint WilCo mural initiative at 11:30 a.m. on 105 W. Main St. in Watertown. Pat Jackson of Sun Graphic Signs painted the mural, which reflects the Tennessee Central Railway Museum’s frequent stops into Watertown. For more information, call Jason Johnson at 615-547-6439.
Friday, Nov. 13
Lunch and Learn: “We Honor Veterans”
The Wilson County Veterans Museum, located at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a Lunch and Learn program sponsored by Avalon-Hospice from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will hear a short presentation from Avalon-Hospice on its “We Honor Veterans” program. For more information, contact the Wilson County Veterans Service Office at 615-444-2460 or email info@wilsoncounty veteransmuseum.com.
Friday, Nov. 13 — Sunday, Nov. 22
Jurassic Quest at Nashville Superspeedway
Jurassic Quest, an interactive drive-thru show featuring lifelike dinosaurs, will be featured at the Nashville Superspeedway from Nov. 13 — 22, with a break on Nov. 16 and 17. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. afterward, and ticket prices start at $49 per vehicle. For more information, visit jurassicquest.com or email info@nashvillesuper speedway.com.
Saturday, Nov. 14 — Sunday, Nov. 15
Sons of Confederate Veterans Annual Turkey Shoot
The Sons of Confederate Veterans will host its annual turkey shoot at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Prizes include frozen turkeys, country hams, bacon and cash, and the community is invited to attend. For more information, contact Martin Frost at mwfrost@peoplepc.com.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Free flu shots
The Wilson County Health Department will be providing free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. For more information, call the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325.
Friday, Nov. 20
Night at the Museum
The Wilson County Veterans Service Office will host a free movie night with popcorn and hot dogs at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, located at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, sleeping bag or blanket for a screening of “Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow.” For more information, call 615-444-2460.
Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon
The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital will take place at the Nissan Stadium at 6:35 a.m. The WeGo Star is providing $15 round trips from its Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Hermitage locations for Wilson County residents interested in participating. Departure times are 4:30 a.m. (Lebanon), 4:53 a.m. (Mt. Juliet) and 5:01 a.m. (Hermitage). For more information, visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/en/Events/Nashville/The-Races/FAQ or call WeGo Public Transit at 615-862-5950.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Sunday, Dec. 13
Audience of One’s “The Sound of Music”
Audience of One Productions’ ”The Sound of Music” will begin its run at the Capitol Theatre, located on 110 W. Main St., with a showing at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
