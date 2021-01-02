POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Now — Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Saturday, Jan. 2 — Sunday, Jan. 3
Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show
The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show will host an event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The show is a family-friendly event geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotic pets, and there are also feeders and supplies for people who already have them.
Ticket prices are $6 for general admission and $15 for VIP entry at 9 a.m. After 1 p.m., military veterans, first responders and children under 12 receive free admission. For more information, call the Farm Bureau Exposition Center at 615-450-3049.
Monday, Jan. 4
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will hold its next monthly meeting at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to motorcycle riders with all makes and models.
For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Saturday, Jan. 16
MLK Unity March and Motorcade
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with a Unity March and Motorcade. The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church on 211 Beard Ave. Participants are encouraged to display red, black and green in honor of King’s legacy and African culture, as well as red, white and blue to honor frontline workers and American culture. The brunch traditionally held during the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
