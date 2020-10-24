POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Wilson County Black History Committee celebrates 25 years
The Wilson County Black History Committee will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at the historic Pickett Chapel grounds, located at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon. Donations are $25. For more information, call 615-360-8279 or visit www.pickettchapel.org.
20th annual Bark in the Park
The 20th annual New Leash on Life Bark in the Park will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon. Dog lovers are invited to bring their dogs for contests, games, vendors and fellowship and to raise money for New Leash on Life. New this year will be trick or treating for kids and dogs in costume.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Halloween Off the Square
First Baptist Church, located at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon, will host Halloween Off the Square, a drive-through trick-or-treating event, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 615-444-5503.
Monday, Nov. 2
Spirit of Christmas Golf Scramble for Toys
The Lebanon Fire Department’s Spirit of Christmas Golf Scramble for Toys will take place at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club, located at 1300 Coles Ferry Pike, starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $100 per player and $400 per team, and the proceeds will go toward the purchase of toys for local children in need. Sponsorship opportunities for businesses are also available. For more information, call Brian Fountain at 615-443-2903.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will meet at Shoney’s Restaurant on 814 S. Cumberland St. at 6 p.m. for a meal, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone who enjoys riding them is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Andrew and Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Friday, Nov. 6 — Saturday, Nov. 7
The Mill at Christmas
The Mill at Christmas holiday shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon, with a VIP “Sip & Shop” event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. The all-day shopping event is free to attend, and the VIP event has a $10 admission charge. A portion of those proceeds will be shared among local charities. For more information, call 615-443-6901.
