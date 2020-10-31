POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Antique Bottle, Advertising and Collectibles Show
Tennessee Bottle Collectors will continue its Antique Bottle, Advertising and Collectibles Show at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with free admission. For more information, contact Greg Eaton at 865-548-3176 or Stanley Word at 615-708-6634.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Halloween 5K 4 Hope
MJ4Hope will host its Halloween 5K 4 Hope and Parkinson’s Fun walk from 9-11 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park, located at 1025 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds will benefit Ricky Dixon, the Peterson Foundation for Parkinsons and local tornado relief efforts. For more information, visit mj4hope.org or call 629-255-0870.
Trick ‘R’ Treat Trailride
Southern Starrs, Inc., located at 4050 Cairo Bend Road, will host a Trick ‘R’ Treat Trailride from 1-5 p.m. Children ages 3-12 will be able to ride horseback along a 15-minute route free of charge, with factory-wrapped treats given out along the way. Donations will be accepted to benefit Southern Starrs, which is a non-profit therapeutic horse riding program for people with special needs. For more information, call Southern Starrs at 615-453-2592.
Community Church at Greenvale Fall Festival
The Community Church at Greenvale, located at 2475 Greenvale Road in Watertown, will hold an outdoor fall festival from 1-3 p.m. Trick-or-treating, carnival games, an obstacle course and more will be available. For more information, call 931-581-5825.
Halloween Off the Square
First Baptist Church, located at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon, will host Halloween Off the Square, a drive-through trick-or-treating event, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 615-444-5503.
Monday, Nov. 2
Spirit of Christmas Golf Scramble for Toys
The Lebanon Fire Department’s Spirit of Christmas Golf Scramble for Toys will take place at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club, located at 1300 Coles Ferry Pike, starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $100 per player and $400 per team, and the proceeds will go toward the purchase of toys for local children in need. Sponsorship opportunities for businesses are also available. For more information, call Brian Fountain at 615-443-2903.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will meet at Shoney’s Restaurant on 814 S. Cumberland St. at 6 p.m. for a meal, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone who enjoys riding them is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Andrew and Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Community blood drive
The Bridge Fellowship, located at 5066 Lebanon Road, will host a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. in partnership with Blood Assurance. Due to COVID-19, donations are being accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment online, visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule. For more information or to schedule by phone, call 800-962-0628.
Friday, Nov. 6 — Saturday, Nov. 7
The Mill at Christmas
The Mill at Christmas holiday shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon, with a VIP “Sip & Shop” event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. The all-day shopping event is free to attend, and the VIP event has a $10 admission charge. A portion of those proceeds will be shared among local charities. For more information, call 615-443-6901.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church Food Giveaway
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church will host a Food Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. For more information, contact Pastor Raymond Burns at 615-509-2014.
