Lebanon Juneteenth Community Festival
There will be a Juneteenth community festival at 209 Market St. in Lebanon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include a Black Heritage Landmark Tour, games, food, and vendors.
Athens Missionary Baptist revival
Athens Missionary Baptist Church — located at 79 Athens Road (just off of Highway 141) in Lebanon — will be holding revival services beginning on June 18. Tanner Troutt will assist the church’s pastor — Jeff Blackwell — with the preaching responsibilities. Service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. For more information, call Joyce Mathis at 615-585-3619.
Lebanon Fireworks Celebration
The city of Lebanon will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration beginning at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.
Celebrate Mt. Juliet
Mt. Juliet is hosting its annual Celebrate Mt. Juliet at Charlie Daniels Park, located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature activities and a headlining performance by War Hippies, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis.
