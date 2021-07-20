POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Thursday, July 22
Watertown Chamber of Commerce Mixer
The Watertown East Wilson Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer event at the Del Monaco Winery, 122 E Main St., Watertown at 6 p.m. The event will feature a trivia competition.
Saturday, July 24
Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run
The Tenth Annual Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run is happening at Jimmy’s Bar and Grill, 1310 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, with registration at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m. The fundraiser helps Certified Biblical Counseling, Service Dogs & Advocacy to Veterans, Military & First Responder Families challenged by the “Consequences of War”.
Sunday, July 25
Wilson County Black History Committee
The Wilson County Black History Committee will celebrate the legacy of the Lebanon Clowns Negro League baseball team at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover St., Lebanon, at 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
HamQuest 2021
The Quest is sponsored by the Wilson Amateur Radio Club, with assistance from the Wilson County Radio League. It will be held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
School Store at College Hills Church
The annual school store at College Hill Church, 1401 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon is offering to lighten the financial load of returning to school. Backpacks, school supplies and clothing will be given out. Children and their parent or an adult most also attend. The event starts at 9 a.m.-11a.m. Guests are invited to park in the parking lot.
