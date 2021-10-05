Tuesday, Oct. 5
Cedarwood Head Start Open House
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency invites you to the Cedarwood Head Start/Early Start Open House, 103 Cedarwood Dr., Lebanon from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Please wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one can be provided.
National Night Out 2021
Lebanon PD invites everyone out for food, play, displays and community fun at the Don Fox Community Park, 955 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Fall Mile Long Yard Sale
The Fall Mile Long Yard Sale is Watertown’s biggest event of the year. Beginning at 7 a.m. rain or shine, the biannual yard sale will be centered around the town’s historic square. Catch a ride in on the train and come see everything Watertown has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.