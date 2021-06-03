POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact in case of questions.
Thursday, June 3
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Centerstage Theatre Company will perform Soul of Broadway on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Decoration Day — Goshen Cemetery
The Goshen Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held at 2 p.m. If unable to attend; donations for cemetery upkeep can be mailed to: Goshen Cemetery Fund c/o Margaret Mitchell Tomlinson 333 Center Hill Rd. Lebanon, TN 37087
Decoration Day — Conatser’s Cemetery
The Conatser’s Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held at 2 p.m. If unable to attend; mail donations to: Larry Conatser, 1711 Belmont Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Thursday, June 10
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Ava Paige will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Farmer Jason Ringenberg will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Flex for a Cause
The Flex for a Cause car show will be held at Fiddler’s Grove, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Registration fees are $20 per car.
Wednesday, June 30
4-H Camp Traveling Road Show
This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Daily drop-off times are 8 a.m. and Wilson County students from fourth to eighth grade ware welcome.
