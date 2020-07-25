POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, July 25
July Shopping Escape at The Mill at Lebanon
The Mill at Lebanon, located at 300 N. Maple St., will host a selection of vendors and food trucks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number of vendors will be reduced to prevent potential COVID-19 spread. For more information, call the Mill at Lebanon at 615-443-6901.
Saturday, July 25 — Sunday, July 26
Encore Theatre Company’s “Take Away the Lady”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will close out its run of “Take Away the Lady,” a mystery play written by Jimmie Chin, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.encore-theatre-company.org/.
Sunday, July 26
Disney Trivia and Movie Night
Braniac Trivia League will host a Disney Trivia and Movie Night at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event includes a screening of “Mary Poppins.”
Wednesday, July 29
”Messages of Hope” mural unveiling
The Wilson County Murals Committee and Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau will present the latest piece in the Paint WilCo mural series, “Messages of Hope,” at 4:30 p.m. on 129 S. College St. For more information, contact tourism@wilsoncountytn.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet Fill the Bus
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet will host its semi-annual Fill the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart located on 300 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. High-priority items include canned meat and pasta, juice boxes, peanut butter and crackers, cereal, granola bars and individual non-perishables. For more information, contact the club at kiwanisclubofmtjuliet@gmail.com.
Kiwanis 4 Kids 5K
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet will host its Kiwanis 4 Kids 5K fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and includes a $35 race fee and $3 signup fee. Signups can be completed online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/MtJuliet/Kiwanis4Kids5K. For more information, contact the club at kiwanisclubofmtjuliet@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 8
The Amazing Race Mt. Juliet
Grace and Glory will host the seventh annual Amazing Race Mt. Juliet to benefit the Benevolence School in Haiti from 2-5 p.m. The event is a family-friendly scavenger hunt designed with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, and will take place across Mt. Juliet. Teams can include anywhere from two to six people, with a $100 registration fee for each team. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-7th-annual-mt-juliet-amazing-race-tickets-108804166190.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Early registration is now open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun, with price discounts until July 31. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants will be available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
