Thursday, June 25
Community blood drive
Blood Assurance will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bridge Fellowship, located at 5066 Lebanon Road. Donations are accepted by appointment only and can be scheduled at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123669.
Saturday, June 27
Flex for a Cause
The Anderson Group is hosting Flex for a Cause, a car show benefit for muscular dystrophy research and support, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $20 donation per car, and trophies awarded at 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event also includes silent auctions, raffles, children’s entertainment, door prizes and more.
Redneck Rumble
The sixth annual Redneck Rumble Car Show and Swap Meet will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, with registration at 7 a.m. and the show at 10 a.m. both days. Admission fees are $15 for passes, $25 for show entry and $50 per person for a camp that includes two-day admission. For more information, call Tommy “Scooter” Williams at 615-364-1828.
Monday, July 13
Leadership Wilson Reverse Raffle
Leadership Wilson will hold its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, following a dinner and meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and admit two people, and the last ticket drawn from the 300 available will win $10,000. In the event of any continued COVID-19 concerns or emergency guidelines, the event will be moved online. For more information, contact Cathy Sweeney at 615-443-2002.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Early registration is now open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun, with price discounts until July 31. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants will be available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
