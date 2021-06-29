Calendar
POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Wednesday, June 30
4-H Camp Traveling Road Show
This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. and Wilson County students from 4th to 8th grade welcome.
Thursday, July 1
Greater Nashville Apartment Association Trade Show
The GNAA Trade Show will be themed Candy Land this year. It will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The trade show is a great event for those wanting to learn about all of the services and products GNAA suppliers bring to the management and communities within GNAA.
Friday, July 2
Summer Festering 2021
The music event starts at 5 p.m. at 1299 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon. The lineup includes Mud Crickets, Junkhead Jane, Slick Wicked, Au Revoir Insides, Rambling Station, Cody and Keatean and many more..
Monday, July 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting follows at 7 p.m. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
