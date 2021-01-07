POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Wilson County GOP
The Wilson County GOP will meet at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist Church, located at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, contact the Wilson County GOP at wilsoncountytngop@gmail.com.
10th Annual Tennessee Motorama
Both Barrels Promotions will host the 10th annual Tennessee Motorama from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The show will be fully indoors and is open to all year models. There will be a custom bicycle show, swap meet and new parts. The entry fee for show vehicles is $25;the grand prize is $500 for Best of Show. General admission is $12, children under 12 attend for free. For information, call Tommy Williams at 615-364-1828.
Old Friends Senior Dog Adoption Day
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary will host an adoption day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, located at 621 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Old Friends at 615-754-5617.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will meet at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from positions in Lebanon’s city government and typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month from September through May. For more information, contact Pam Denny at snoopy5481@aol.com.
Saturday, Jan. 16
MLK Unity March and Motorcade
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with a Unity March and Motorcade. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. from Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church on 211 Beard Ave.
Participants are encouraged to display red, black and green in honor of King’s legacy and African culture, as well as red, white and blue to honor frontline workers and American culture. The brunch traditionally held during the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Monday, Feb. 1
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will meet at 6 p.m. for dinner at Shoney’s Restaurant on 814 S. Cumberland St., followed by a chapter meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone interested in riding is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Monday, Feb. 24
Wilson County Democratic Party
The Wilson County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Painturo’s, located at 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Any Democrats are welcome to attend, and are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. to order a meal before the meeting begins. For more information, contact the Wilson County Democratic Party at 615-549-6220.
