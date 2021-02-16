Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Mt. Juliet SeniorCenter Yard Sale
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will hold an indoor yard sale & quilt sale at its location at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone welcome. Please wear a mask.
‘The Butler,’ hosted by Wilson County Black History Committee
The Wilson County Black History Committee is hosting a showing of the film “The Butler” at 3 p.m. at The Capitol Theater, 110 W. Main St., Lebanon. Tickets are $10 and children 10 and under are free (must be accompanied by an adult). Masks and social distancing are required. Tickets are available from committee members, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce or at the door, which opens at 2:15 p.m.
NAGA Nashville Grappling Championship
The Wilson County Farm Bureau Exposition Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, is hosting the 2021 North American Grappling Association Nashville Championship. Weigh-ins open at 8 a.m. For more information, go to nagafighter.com.
Monday, March 1
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Lebanon chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes. For more information, call 615-784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.