POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, May 1
Magic Mayhem
Two Magic the Gathering tournaments will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, beginning at 11 a.m. To register, visit www.gamingunplugged.com/events.
R.K. Lebanon Gun Show
The two-day R.K. Lebanon Gun Show starts Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. Saturday’s event lasts until 5 p.m. Sunday’s event lasts until 4 p.m. Admissions is $12. To buy tickets visit, https://rkshows.com.
Sunday, May 2
Wedding and Wine Expo
The Capitol Theatre, 110 W Main St., Lebanon will host a wedding and wine expo that starts at noon. The event will feature several wedding vendors from around the state as well as food and beverages. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wedding-and-wine-expo-tickets-72105528577.
Monday, May 3
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. For more information, call ( 615) 784-9772.
Friday, May 7
Cedar Recovery Lunch and Learn
Cedar Recovery Center of Middle Tennessee will be hosting the event at the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature multiple guest speakers and starts at noon.
Saturday, May 15
Community clean-up day
The Let Lebanon Shine community clean up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon. If you are interested, email your name and phone number with the subject line, “Let Lebanon Shine,” to Debbie Jessen at debbiej@lebanontn.org.
Wednesday, May 26
Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon
The Leadership Wilson program will host a luncheon for alumni and guests at the Tuckers Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Road, Lebanon. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $25 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.