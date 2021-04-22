Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Friday, April 23
Trey Lewis Live
Trey Lewis will perform in-person at Cahoots Dance Hall and Honkytonk, 427 S College St., Lebanon. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrike.com.
Saturday, April 24
Mt. Juliet Senior Center Indoor Yard Sale
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2034 N Mt. Juliet Road.
For more information, contact Mona at (615) 758-9114. Masks are required.
Woody Hunt Celebration
Save the date for a celebration of Cumberland’s baseball coach Woody Hunt’s 43 years of service to the university and community. The celebrations begin at 10 a.m. prior to the noon game.
Art Masters’ series
Presented by the Tennessee Artist’s Guild, this first in a four-part series will give the chance to get up close and personal with William Hunter. The event takes place in Artizan Insurance, 214 Public Square, Watertown and starts at 3 p.m. For more information call Vickie Frazier at (615) 697-5066.
Slammed Enuff Car Show
This two-day car show will take place Saturday and Sunday, with doors opening at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Lebanon Rising Benefit Concert
The Lebanon Rising Benefit Concert for victims of last month’s flood starts at 5 p.m. on the west lawn of the Wilson Bank and Trust on Castle Heights Avenue.
Sunday, April 25
Tri-Star Fire Coral Show
The Tri-Star Fire Coral Show will be held at the Wilson County Fairground, 945 E Baddour Pkwy. The show begins at 11 a.m. for VIP guests. General admission opens at noon.
Thursday, April 29
Imagination Dinner (Virtual Event)
The Imagination Dinner benefitting Wilson County Books from Birth will hold a virtual event hosted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. The annual fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m.
Register as a table sponsor by visiting, https://wilsonbooksfrombirth.com/.
Saturday, May 1
Magic Mayhem
Two Magic the Gathering tournaments will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, beginning at 11 a.m. To register, visit www.gamingunplugged.com/events.
R.K. Lebanon Gun Show
The two-day R.K. Lebanon Gun Show starts Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. Saturday’s event lasts until 5 p.m. Sunday’s event lasts until 4 p.m. Admissions is $12. To buy tickets visit, https://rkshows.com.
Monday, May 3
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models.
For more information, call (615) 784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.