Friday, Sept. 25
Drive-through food giveaway
The SALT Box Food Ministry will host a drive-through food giveaway at 9 a.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church, located at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, located at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road. Recipients may need to meet USDA income requirements to receive certain items. The distribution will continue until all food items are gone. For more information, call Joyce Gaines at 615-513-4318.
Healing Broken Vessels spaghetti lunch fundraiser
Healing Broken Vessels, a nonprofit organization that provides educational services for women in Wilson County, will host a spaghetti lunch fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 206 W. High St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-335-0074.
Saturday, Sept. 26Voter registration drive
Pickett Chapel, located at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon, will host a community voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 615-202-6425.
Harry Potter Trivia and Movie Night
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a Harry Potter Trivia and Movie Night in partnership with Braniac Trivia League. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by trivia at 6:30 p.m. and a screening of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at 8:00 p.m. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014
Saturday, Oct. 3
47th Annual Gospel Music Fest
Fred VanHook will host the 47th annual Gospel Music Fest at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s Entertainment Pavilion, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include performances from several gospel artists, and Mimi’s Country Cookin’ will provide a food truck from 3:30-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and can contact VanHook at 615-477-2984 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary’s 8th Annual Fish Fry
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary will host its 8th annual Rotary Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Entry is $15, and takeout will be available. All proceeds from the event will go toward local causes such as Sherry’s Run, Wilson Books from Birth, the Empower Me Center and scholarships for local students to attend Cumberland University. For more information, contact Lebanon Breakfast Rotary at lebanonbreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
12th Annual Golf Challenge for Wilson County Habitat for Humanity
Hermitage Golf Course, located at 3939 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory, will host the 12th Annual Golf Challenge benefitting Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided, along with contests, awards and prizes. For more information, contact Wilson County Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway at 615-964-6594 or Hermitage Golf Course at 615-847-4001.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Wilson County Black History Committee celebrates 25 years
The Wilson County Black History Committee will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at the historic Pickett Chapel grounds, located at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon. Donations are $25. For more information, call 615-360-8279 or visit www.pickettchapel.org.
