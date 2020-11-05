Calendar
Thursday, Nov. 5
Community blood drive
The Bridge Fellowship, located at 5066 Lebanon Road, will host a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. in partnership with Blood Assurance. Due to COVID-19, donations are being accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment online, visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule. For more information or to schedule by phone, call 800-962-0628.
Friday, Nov. 6 — Saturday, Nov. 7
The Mill at Christmas
The Mill at Christmas holiday shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon, with a VIP “Sip & Shop” event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. The all-day shopping event is free to attend, and the VIP event has a $10 admission charge. A portion of those proceeds will be shared among local charities. For more information, call 615-443-6901.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church Food Giveaway
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church will host a Food Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
For more information, contact Pastor Raymond Burns at 615-509-2014.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
City of Lebanon Retirees meeting
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will meet at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is meant for those who have retired from positions in Lebanon’s city government and typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month from September through May. For more information, contact Pam Denny at snoopy5481@aol.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Paint WilCo mural unveiling
The Wilson County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and the Wilson County Murals Committee will host an unveiling for the seventh piece in the Paint WilCo mural initiative at 11:30 a.m. on 105 W. Main St. in Watertown. Pat Jackson of Sun Graphic Signs painted the mural, which reflects the Tennessee Central Railway Museum’s frequent stops into Watertown. For more information, call Jason Johnson at 615-547-6439.
Friday, Nov. 13 — Sunday, Nov. 22
Jurassic Quest at Nashville Superspeedway
Jurassic Quest, an interactive drive-thru show featuring lifelike dinosaurs, will be featured at the Nashville Superspeedway from Nov. 13 — 22, with a break on Nov. 16 and 17. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. afterward, and ticket prices start at $49 per vehicle. For more information, visit jurassicquest.com or email info@nashvillesuperspeedway.com.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Sunday, Dec. 13
Audience of One’s “The Sound of Music”
Audience of One Productions’ ”The Sound of Music” will begin its run at the Capitol Theatre, located on 110 W. Main St., with a showing at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
