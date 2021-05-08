POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact in case of questions.
Tuesday, May 11
Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will hold their next meeting at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S Cumberland St., Lebanon at 9 a.m. The group, comprised of municipal government retirees meets the second Tuesday each month from September to May.
Thursday, May 13
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Gene Duggan and Familiar Faces will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Community clean-up day
The Let Lebanon Shine community clean up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon. If you are interested, email your name and phone number with the subject line, “Let Lebanon Shine,” to Debbie Jessen at debbiej@lebanontn.org.
Artisan Spring Fling
The Artisan Spring Fling Marketplace will celebrate Spring and showcase local artisans at Watertown’s train depot and city square. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 20
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Backwoods Bluegrass will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lebanon Museum and History Center
The Lebanon Museum and History Center will have a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. The center is located beneath the city’s administration building at 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Sunday, May 23
Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
Jones Hill Cemetery will hold a decoration day service, 584 Old Statesville Road, Watertown, at 2:30 p.m. No tent will be provided due to social distancing guidelines. Donations can be made at any Wilson County Bank and Trust or mail to Emily Nix, 305 Cornwell Ave., Watertown.
Wednesday, May 26
Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon
The Leadership Wilson program will host a luncheon for alumni and guests at the Tuckers Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Road, Lebanon. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $25.
Thursday, May 27
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Michael Vance Trio will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
