Friday, Sept. 4
Free flu shots for uninsured patients
Charis Health Center, located at 2620 N. Mt. Juliet Road, will offer a free flu shot clinic for uninsured patients from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required, social distancing guidelines will be in effect and free face masks will be provided as needed. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Charis Health Center at 615-773-5785.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m.
The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Capitol Theatre Movie Night: The Outsiders
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a screening of the 1983 coming-of-age film “The Outsiders,” with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the move beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be available. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Friday, Sept. 11
Encore Theatre Company’s ‘Bell, Book and Candle’
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Bell, Book and Candle” at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings are scheduled for Sept. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants are available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
