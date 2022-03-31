Monday
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be held at Shoney’s, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
April 7
A Night Out for New Leash on Life
New Leash on Life is hosting its annual fundraiser at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 West Main St. in Lebanon, from 6 p.m. until 8p.m.
The night features silent and live auctions, door prizes and a performance by comedian Rik Roberts.
April 9
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center reverse raffle
The Exchange Club of West Wilson County is hosting a virtual reverse raffle with a $5,000 grand prize at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, located at 2034 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.
Tickets are available for purchase at the senior center. In addition to the raffle (which begins at 6 p.m.), from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Blowin’ Smoke Food Truck will be parked at the senior center.
April 11
Wilson County mayoral candidate forum
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce is presenting a mayoral candidate forum featuring incumbent Randall Hutto and his challenger, Phillip Warren, at Cumberland University’s Alumni Hall, located at 408 South Maple St., in Lebanon from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
April 21
Wilson Books from Birth Imagination Dinner
The Wilson Books from Birth Imagination Dinner will be held at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, located at 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Wilson Books from Birth is Birth is the replication of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Wilson County.
All proceeds from the dinner go to pay for the Imagination Library books mailed through the program to children from birth to age 5 in Wilson County.
The cost is $275 for a table of eight individuals.
There will be door prizes, a live auction and a silent auction as well.
For more information or to reserve a table, call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 or e-mail info@wilsonbooksfrombirth.com.
April 30
13th annual open bass tournament
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Sports Council Division presents the 13th annual open bass tournament at Flippers Landing on Old Hickory Lake, located at 200 Odoms Bend Road in Gallatin. Blast-off is at 6 a.m. or safe daylight.
Ongoing
Service project to benefit special-needs students
The Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America is collecting items for special-needs students.
Items needed include: educational games or card games, baby wipes, snacks (such as chocolate and butterscotch pudding), goldfish, baking pots and pans, do-a-dot markers, skinny dry erase markers, laundry detergent, sugar packets for coffee (sugar/Splenda/Equal), individual creamers for coffee, Mountain Dew bottles (20-ounce bottles preferred), and Crayola markers.
Items can be dropped off at Watertown High in care of Cameron Jennings, Lucas Miller or Wally Luckeydoo.
Items can also be ordered and delivered to Watertown High School at 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown, Tennessee, 37184.
All items will be used in special-needs classes.
