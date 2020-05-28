POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Thursday, May 28
Joseph’s Storehouse food distribution
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, located at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon, will host a food distribution for people who are elderly or disabled from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Volunteers will be following social distancing recommendations and providing gloves and masks, but vistors who have their own are asked to bring them.
Saturday, May 30
Joseph’s Storehouse food distribution
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, located at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon, will host a food distribution for the general public from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Volunteers will be following social distancing recommendations and providing gloves and masks, but visitors who have their own are asked to bring them.
Wednesday, June 3
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital blood drive
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors in June will be given a T-shirt, and 18 people who donate at least twice during the summer will be entered for a chance to win a medium Big Green Egg grill with accessories. Donors are asked to eat a good meal, drink water and avoid energy drinks beforehand. To schedule an appointment, contact bobmurray@bloodassurance.org or visit bloodassurance.org/VWCH.
Sunday, June 7
Goshen Cemetery Decoration Day
Goshen Cemetery, located on Goshen Road in Wilson County, will hold a decoration day at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend can mail donations for cemetery upkeep to the Goshen Cemetery Fund in care of Margaret Mitchell Tomlinson at 333 Center Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Friday, June 19
Juneteenth Celebration Dinner
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its second annual Juneteenth Celebration Dinner at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University. A.C. Wharton, a Lebanon native and the former mayor of Memphis, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or from committee members, and the proceeds will benefit the Pickett Chapel Restoration Project. For more information, call 615-444-9487.
Monday, July 13
Leadership Wilson Reverse Raffle
Leadership Wilson will hold its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, following a dinner and meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and admit two people, and the last ticket drawn from the 300 available will win $10,000. In the event of any continued COVID-19 concerns or emergency guidelines, the event will be moved online. For more information, contact Cathy Sweeney at 615-443-2002.
