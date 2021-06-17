Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Thursday, June 17
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Farmer Jason Ringenberg will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Coffee With a Cop
This event promises, no agenda, just free coffee and conversation with local police officers. It runs from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Donut Shop, 286 Nonaville Road, Mt. Juliet.
Saturday, June 19
Flex for a Cause
The Flex for a Cause car show will be held at Fiddler’s Grove, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Registration fees are $20 per car.
Tyler McChurch Memorial Square Auction
A silent auction will be held on the Lebanon Square from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
4-H Camp Traveling Road Show
This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. and Wilson County students from 4th to 8th grade welcome.
Monday, July 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting follows at 7 p.m. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.